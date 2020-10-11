Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Kearny Financial worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,082,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 37.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth $1,165,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 210,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,455. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.45 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRNY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Mcgovern purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $128,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

