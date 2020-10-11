Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,694 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.88% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,471,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 111,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 208,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 44.6% in the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 329,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

HT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 295,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,106. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $215.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.37.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($1.17). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

