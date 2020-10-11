Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 48,542 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 683.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, Director Medhi Mahmud bought 12,000 shares of Third Point Reinsurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPRE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 335,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,451. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $729.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $278.02 million for the quarter. Third Point Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

