Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,004 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Orthofix Medical worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 620.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 56,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.44 million, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.