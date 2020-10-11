Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Ichor worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 647.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 101.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ichor by 391.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ichor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,167.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,626. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ICHR traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.18. 503,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 2.31. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

