Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,380,000 after buying an additional 301,896 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,248.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 442,660 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $77,664.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,135.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,707 shares of company stock worth $162,279. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

VNDA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $10.97. 482,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

