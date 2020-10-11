Christopher Merrill Roberts Sells 11,667 Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Stock

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.65, for a total value of C$287,591.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$61,625.

Shares of TSE:GC traded down C$0.77 on Friday, reaching C$24.51. 116,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.38. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a 52 week low of C$18.05 and a 52 week high of C$45.80.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$62.80 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About Great Canadian Gaming

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

