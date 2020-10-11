Clarius Group LLC Buys 25,291 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 760,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 3.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $23,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of BATS OMFL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,055 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04.

