Clarius Group LLC Cuts Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,534 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $13,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,709,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,797,000 after purchasing an additional 686,395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,180,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 371,868 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,583,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 711,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after purchasing an additional 248,943 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.53. 580,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,030. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.

