Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R raised its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the second quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 4.5% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 3.6% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.27. 7,082,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,707,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.46 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.41. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

