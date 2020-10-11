Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.37% of Community Health Systems worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after buying an additional 292,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 974.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 128,140 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 224,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,874. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $584.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

