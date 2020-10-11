ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.22% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 54,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,098,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 739,351 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

CNOB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. 77,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $632.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.31. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 20.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

