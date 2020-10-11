CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.61.

CCR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

CCR opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.83. CONSOL Coal Resources has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. On average, analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

