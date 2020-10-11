Corbenic Partners LLC Buys 49,110 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14,836.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Chevron by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Chevron by 114.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,558,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,115,000 after buying an additional 1,896,930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,425,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BofA Securities upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $74.00. 12,260,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,264,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

