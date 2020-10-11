Critical Comparison: Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and NuVim (NYSE:NUVM)

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVim has a beta of 3.48, indicating that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and NuVim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 12.11% -14.01% 33.11% NuVim N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Domino’s Pizza and NuVim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 0 10 22 0 2.69 NuVim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus target price of $418.79, indicating a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Domino’s Pizza’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domino’s Pizza is more favorable than NuVim.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and NuVim’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $3.62 billion 4.25 $400.71 million $9.57 40.85 NuVim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Domino’s Pizza has higher revenue and earnings than NuVim.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats NuVim on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. As of March 22, 2019, it operated through approximately 15,900 stores in 85 markets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About NuVim

NuVim, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade. The company offers its products under the NuVim and Fruit Symphony names through distributors, supermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as other chains that carry limited items not served by refrigerated distributors. NuVim, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Lewes, Delaware.

