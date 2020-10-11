Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,932.50 ($64.45).

CRDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,160 ($67.42) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Croda International from GBX 4,025 ($52.59) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 4,950 ($64.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of CRDA stock traded down GBX 23.72 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,314.28 ($82.51). 250,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,619. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 3,814 ($49.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,392 ($83.52). The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a PE ratio of 39.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,093.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,352.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.69%.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.