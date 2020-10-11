Dassault Systèmes’ (DASTY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dassault Systèmes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

DASTY stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.