Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Hold Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth $207,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 62.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

