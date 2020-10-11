Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Deere & Company by 662.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $237.01.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.03.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.