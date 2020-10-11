DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $401.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.35, for a total value of $2,088,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.14, for a total value of $394,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 895 shares in the company, valued at $352,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,918 shares of company stock worth $20,121,036. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in DexCom by 24.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in DexCom by 17.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,309 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DexCom by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DexCom by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 102,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $386.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,780. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 176.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.46. DexCom has a 12-month low of $145.23 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

