Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 80,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 193,374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

DSSI opened at $7.24 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $183.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

