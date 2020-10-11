Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $72,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,413.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,192.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth $1,908,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Digi International by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 83,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. Digi International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

