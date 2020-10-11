Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RDY. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 19.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. 120,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.93. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

