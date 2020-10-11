Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

DCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 214.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ducommun by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 669.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DCO traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.56. 33,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,982. The company has a market cap of $415.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.28. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

