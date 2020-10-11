easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.