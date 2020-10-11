easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.57. easyJet has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $19.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.