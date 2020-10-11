Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 468,044 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 971,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $77,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,229,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,971. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $152,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,801.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $892,177.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,017,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,872 shares of company stock worth $31,950,598 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

