Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Gilead Sciences worth $82,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GILD. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.93.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,364,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,902,512. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a PE ratio of -265.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

