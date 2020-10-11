Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 150,453 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,453 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $67,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,668. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.