Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,757 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of General Dynamics worth $66,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.66. 1,974,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $190.08. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day moving average of $143.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

