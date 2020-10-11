Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 687,184 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,184 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.73% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $542,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $7,377,000.

TLT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.09. 8,441,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,974,882. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $134.45 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.10.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

