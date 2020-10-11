Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 850,870 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,870 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.66% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $209,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,188,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,347,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 640,928 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,833,000 after purchasing an additional 360,458 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,605,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,195,000 after purchasing an additional 356,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $24,726,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,717. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.95. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $131.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

