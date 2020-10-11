Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 88,769 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 694,830 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 88,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Electronic Arts worth $90,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,177 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 79,415 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,167,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $124,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 589,368 shares of company stock valued at $74,732,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.