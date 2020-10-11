Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Duke Energy worth $73,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,188. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

