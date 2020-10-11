Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.68% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $220,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. The stock had a trading volume of 320,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,089. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

