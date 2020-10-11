Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $80,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,828. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $72.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. The firm has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

