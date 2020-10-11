Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.15% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $1,353,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 776,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,616,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 961,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,910,000 after purchasing an additional 159,681 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 294,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 192,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after buying an additional 42,364 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,694. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.88.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

