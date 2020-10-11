Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.91 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,233,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.71% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,905,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,769. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.