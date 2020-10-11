Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.21 Billion Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,730,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.65% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,214,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,465,000 after buying an additional 80,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,454,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $235.43. 981,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,702. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.57 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.25.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

