Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $326.60 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,745,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.40% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $326,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,222. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

