Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $65.32 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of BCE worth $65,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of BCE by 52.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 31.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 39.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 780,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,093. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.247 per share. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

