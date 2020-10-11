Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $65.64 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,124,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 61,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CVS Health worth $65,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

CVS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.40. 5,698,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,747,307. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

