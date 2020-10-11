Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $73.25 Million Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Prologis worth $73,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,958 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,018,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,428,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,904,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,307,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,972,000 after purchasing an additional 717,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $106.91. 1,918,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.97. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $109.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

