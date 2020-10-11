Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $734.49 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 4.70% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $734,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $174,706,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $79,927,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,349,000 after buying an additional 563,375 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 223,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,181,000 after buying an additional 219,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,646,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.96. The company had a trading volume of 462,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,158. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.95.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

