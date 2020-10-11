Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $81.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $81,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,762. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $65.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

