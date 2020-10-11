Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255,392 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.3% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $1,450,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 588.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,201,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,208,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.88 and a 200-day moving average of $245.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

