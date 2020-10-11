Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $219,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,248. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.26.

