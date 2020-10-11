Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $65,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,351,000 after buying an additional 434,231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,950,000 after purchasing an additional 129,378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,106,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,198,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,081,000 after buying an additional 189,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,272,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $61.51. 646,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,152. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15.

