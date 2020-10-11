Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,940,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,955 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $701,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after buying an additional 18,911,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,460,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after acquiring an additional 716,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,977,000 after purchasing an additional 561,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,139,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.28. 1,469,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.