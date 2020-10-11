Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,597 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Steris worth $74,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Steris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steris by 45.1% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 292.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.45. The company had a trading volume of 550,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.71. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

In other Steris news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

